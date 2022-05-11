Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) will report $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Taseko Mines’ earnings. Taseko Mines reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Taseko Mines will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Taseko Mines.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of TGB traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $1.43. 3,925,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,157,541. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Taseko Mines has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $409.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 2.21.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

