TD Asset Management Inc. Has $207.33 Million Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,009,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 651,465 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $207,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roblox by 134.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Roblox by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 209,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,596,000 after purchasing an additional 49,411 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Roblox by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,611,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,259,000 after purchasing an additional 575,746 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Roblox by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Roblox by 225.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 42,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $137,422.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $140,516.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,930 shares of company stock valued at $797,939 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

RBLX has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Roblox from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Roblox from $65.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Roblox from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.47.

Roblox stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.97. 105,438,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,027,906. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.94 and a 200 day moving average of $71.31. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $141.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of -22.26 and a beta of 2.29.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 84.32% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. The company had revenue of $631.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

