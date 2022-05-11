TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 134.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 389,830 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 223,682 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $256,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in HubSpot by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,991,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,346,357,000 after buying an additional 67,233 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 339,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $229,716,000 after purchasing an additional 44,313 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 322,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,754,000 after purchasing an additional 13,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth $203,440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded down $15.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $310.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,130,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,310. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $306.54 and a 12 month high of $866.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $434.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $567.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of -232.43 and a beta of 1.70.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $675.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered HubSpot from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.08.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total value of $4,525,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $393,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,842,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,758. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

