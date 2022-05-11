TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 163.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 626,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 388,708 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.35% of Twilio worth $164,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TWLO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Twilio by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,327,253,000 after buying an additional 152,151 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 2,290.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 47,908 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Twilio by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Twilio by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in Twilio by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $375.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Twilio from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Twilio from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.27.

Shares of Twilio stock traded down $5.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,462,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,889,548. The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 1.54. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.23 and a 1-year high of $412.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.22.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $614,542.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total value of $556,569.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,199 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

