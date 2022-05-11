TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 107,744 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 83.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,744 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $188,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,274,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,403,343,000 after purchasing an additional 173,677 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,578,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,176,401,000 after purchasing an additional 69,469 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,124,220,000 after purchasing an additional 188,469 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,396,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,111,558,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,273,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $949,124,000 after purchasing an additional 613,279 shares during the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASML. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ASML from €945.00 ($994.74) to €960.00 ($1,010.53) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($842.11) to €710.00 ($747.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $854.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded down $2.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $521.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,302,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,974. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $510.36 and a 12 month high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $213.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $617.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $703.76.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.70. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a $3.5617 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

