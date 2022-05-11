TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 79.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,361,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 603,800 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $250,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1,035.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2,743.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 27,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 3,449 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $409,189.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total value of $2,319,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,329,265. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $344.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.58.

NASDAQ:ZM traded down $5.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.80. 6,176,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,568,134. The firm has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -0.66. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.17 and a 52 week high of $406.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.00.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

