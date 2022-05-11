Tdam USA Inc. Acquires 239 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Tdam USA Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.89. 1,275,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The company has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.17.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.20.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

