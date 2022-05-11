Tdam USA Inc. Boosts Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Tdam USA Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CL stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.75. 5,555,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,610,582. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.56. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Raymond James started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.56.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

