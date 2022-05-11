Tdam USA Inc. Cuts Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Tdam USA Inc. cut its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 843.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $2,079,343.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,678,321. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.80.

MKC stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.14. The company had a trading volume of 647,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,036. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $107.35. The company has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.72 and a 200 day moving average of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 53.43%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

