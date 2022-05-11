Tdam USA Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Tdam USA Inc. decreased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRL. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 549.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 15,699 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 35,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,401,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 65,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,884,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $6,309,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total transaction of $41,110.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,199.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,153 shares of company stock valued at $11,832,257. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CRL stock traded down $6.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,960. The company’s 50 day moving average is $272.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.54 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $913.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.64 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.88.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

