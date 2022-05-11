Tdam USA Inc. Raises Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Tdam USA Inc. increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,940,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $164,055,000 after acquiring an additional 936,681 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 168,665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth $1,486,000. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $273,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,005.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XRAY traded up $1.30 on Wednesday, reaching $37.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,894,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,994. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.57. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $69.07.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.05 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s revenue was up 841.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.04%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XRAY. StockNews.com cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (down from $71.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

