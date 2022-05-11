Tdam USA Inc. Reduces Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Tdam USA Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 76.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,133 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in AMETEK by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 28,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $81,813.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $688,189.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.44. 1,349,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,628. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.19. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.94 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07. The company has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

AME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.60.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

