Tdam USA Inc. Sells 1,067 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Tdam USA Inc. decreased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,098 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MLM traded down $6.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $321.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.79. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.12 and a twelve month high of $446.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $394.37.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.42%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

MLM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.00.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile (Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

