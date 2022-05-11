Tdam USA Inc. Sells 112,049 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Tdam USA Inc. reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 66.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,705 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 112,049 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 29,551 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 45,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.30.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.99. 8,399,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,187,084. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.46. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.86 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.52%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

