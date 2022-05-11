Tdam USA Inc. Sells 70 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Tdam USA Inc. reduced its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,542 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.20. 2,805,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,462,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.74. The firm has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.10). FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.55.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

