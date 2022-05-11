Tdam USA Inc. Trims Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Tdam USA Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dollar General by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,781,000 after purchasing an additional 104,939 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 16.2% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 16.1% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,115,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,009,000 after purchasing an additional 664,688 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Dollar General by 2.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 404,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,782,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $228.37. 1,620,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,068,028. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $230.93 and its 200 day moving average is $222.24. The company has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $185.15 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

DG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.50.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

