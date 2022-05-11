Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 22,846 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,846 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Humana were worth $28,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 4,267.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 62,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 61,069 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 265.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.28.

Shares of HUM traded up $8.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $441.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,555. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $472.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $441.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $434.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.79 by $1.25. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.36%.

In other Humana news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total value of $1,443,472.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total transaction of $1,540,797.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,031.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,644 shares of company stock worth $4,702,360. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

