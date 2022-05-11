Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 53,790 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 237,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,790 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $65,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth $32,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.56.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total value of $43,213,795.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,573,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,811,284,409.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,088,551 shares of company stock valued at $307,943,730 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LLY traded up $7.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $293.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $191.75 and a twelve month high of $314.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $287.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

