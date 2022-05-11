Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires Shares of 5,200,000 Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,492,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 2.69% of Life Time Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at $396,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,551,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LTH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Time Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Life Time Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.22.

NYSE:LTH traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.94. The stock had a trading volume of 6,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,037. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $23.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $360.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.93 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

