Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,069 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,933 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Boeing were worth $21,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $329,579,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $199,306,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 2,850.7% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408,146 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 394,314 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 4,303.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $72,336,000 after buying an additional 351,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 158.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 457,124 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $100,540,000 after buying an additional 280,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BA traded up $2.08 on Wednesday, reaching $135.03. The stock had a trading volume of 199,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,940,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 97.53 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.21. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $130.33 and a 12-month high of $258.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.48). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.53) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Langenberg & Company began coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $263.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.24.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

