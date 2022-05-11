Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 112,116 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,325,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,116 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up approximately 0.8% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.24% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $181,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.55.

In related news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $661,717.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,794.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,097 shares of company stock worth $11,282,735. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.96. The company had a trading volume of 60,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.43 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.07. The company has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

