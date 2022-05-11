Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 44,264 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 94.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,264 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.07% of AvalonBay Communities worth $22,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.47.

AVB stock traded up $4.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.91. 4,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,446. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $191.69 and a 52-week high of $259.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $241.71 and a 200-day moving average of $242.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 79.10%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

