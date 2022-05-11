Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,520 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.06% of Texas Instruments worth $104,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 262.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18,111 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $167.52. 89,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,373,481. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $160.50 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.54 and its 200 day moving average is $181.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54. The firm has a market cap of $154.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $181.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.53.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

