Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,986 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $22,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PH. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.71.

In related news, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,998,483.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PH traded up $3.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $269.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,840. The company has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $260.23 and a 12 month high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $279.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.29.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.18. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 31.86%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

