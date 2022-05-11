Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 117.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,444 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Snowflake were worth $22,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Snowflake by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,500 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Snowflake by 91.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 67.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,689,000 after acquiring an additional 35,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 169.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553,782 shares during the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNOW. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $335.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $465.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $435.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.89.

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNOW stock traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.86. 90,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,682,719. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.00 and a twelve month high of $405.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.05 and a beta of 1.80.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. The company had revenue of $383.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

