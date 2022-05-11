Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $20.58 Million Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 956,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $20,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 25,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.09. 1,413,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,539,836. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average of $22.01. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $19.54 and a 1-year high of $26.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

