Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $28.81 Million Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 159.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,263 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.14% of Quest Diagnostics worth $28,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DGX traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $135.05. The company had a trading volume of 10,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,115. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.34. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $125.77 and a 52 week high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.92.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

