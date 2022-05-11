Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $314.89 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 133.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 108,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,282 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.4% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $314,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 181,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $483,631,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Alphabet by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 695,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,853,558,000 after buying an additional 53,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,572,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,150,147,000 after buying an additional 43,722 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,703,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 166 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 31 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,280.98, for a total transaction of $70,710.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,459.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 573,715 shares of company stock valued at $84,154,881 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,308.77.

GOOG stock traded up $6.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,297.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,499. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,230.05 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,599.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,750.64.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

