Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $58.73 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 83.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 569,276 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 259,560 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $58,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 185,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $15,710,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 17,634 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 19,586 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.51. The company had a trading volume of 72,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,466,071. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.38 and its 200-day moving average is $100.88.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.54%.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $493,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,283 shares of company stock worth $8,376,142. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James cut CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.90.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

