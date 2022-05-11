Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $75.82 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,845 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $75,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 110,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,939,000 after buying an additional 6,251 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 122,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after buying an additional 11,958 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $2,239,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 32,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,021 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,858,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,423 shares of company stock valued at $45,925,851 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.44.

NYSE ABBV traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.09. 47,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,007,040. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.54. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $272.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 166.34%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.92%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

