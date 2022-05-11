Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 62,690 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,690 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $23,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USB. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on USB. Oppenheimer upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.31.

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $49.31. The stock had a trading volume of 165,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,066,898. The stock has a market cap of $73.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $47.85 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.58.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

