Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 365,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,315 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $29,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunriver Management LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 9.2% in the third quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 882,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,219,000 after acquiring an additional 74,642 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 30.3% in the third quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 335,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,309,000 after acquiring an additional 78,186 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth about $11,173,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 12.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 15.9% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 22,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,226. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.18 and a 12 month high of $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.64.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 20.99%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SSNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.89.

SS&C Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.