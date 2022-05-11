Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 140.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 552,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322,433 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.06% of Exelon worth $31,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 2.0% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Exelon by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 30,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in Exelon by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Exelon by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William P. Bowers purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $196,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,018,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,264.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

EXC traded up $1.36 on Wednesday, reaching $48.12. The stock had a trading volume of 191,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,907,659. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.54 and a 200-day moving average of $50.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.59%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays started coverage on Exelon in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.17.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

