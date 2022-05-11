Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,988 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $21,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 319.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 57,099 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 53.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.4% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 39.0% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHX stock traded up $4.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.74. 4,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.32. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.71 and a one year high of $279.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $250.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.51.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.09.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

