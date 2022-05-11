Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 80.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 349,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,744 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.07% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $60,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% in the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

NYSE:MMC traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.91. 12,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,258,800. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $131.96 and a one year high of $183.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.45. The company has a market cap of $79.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $306,637.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,538 shares of company stock worth $1,565,223 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMC. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $164.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. MKM Partners upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.73.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.