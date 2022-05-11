Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 16,482 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,760 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,482 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $24,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,550 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.54. The stock had a trading volume of 40,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,245. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $292.75. The stock has a market cap of $61.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 30.84%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Joy Liu sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.41, for a total transaction of $33,049.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,334 shares in the company, valued at $3,947,726.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 2,297 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.02, for a total transaction of $539,840.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,828 shares of company stock valued at $12,464,221 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

