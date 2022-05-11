Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 201,009 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 304,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 201,009 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Southern were worth $20,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Southern by 1.2% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,275,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,053,000 after buying an additional 11,758 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 5.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 31.4% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.69. 85,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,907,614. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.35 and a 200 day moving average of $67.85. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.12 and a 1-year high of $77.24. The company has a market capitalization of $79.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

In other news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $308,822.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $169,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 332,516 shares of company stock valued at $23,808,569 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

