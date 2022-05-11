Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 33,007 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 396,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,007 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.11% of The Carlyle Group worth $21,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 445,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,201,000 after buying an additional 48,534 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CG traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.46. 31,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,683,304. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.31 and a 1-year high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.28). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 41.54% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $779.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.61%.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 8,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $489,087.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 93,969 shares of company stock worth $5,369,291 over the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.79.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

