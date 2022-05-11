Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 55,311 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 56.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,065 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 55,311 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $20,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $296.98. 3,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,469. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $289.31 and a one year high of $475.35. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $374.85 and a 200 day moving average of $400.96.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total transaction of $2,979,467.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

