Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Sets New 52-Week Low at $379.29

Posted by on May 11th, 2022

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 379.29 ($4.68) and last traded at GBX 389 ($4.80), with a volume of 1626366 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 420 ($5.18).

TM17 has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.86) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.48) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Team17 Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 829.67 ($10.23).

The stock has a market cap of £553.18 million and a P/E ratio of 20.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 488.67 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 628.17.

Team17 Group Company Profile (LON:TM17)

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

