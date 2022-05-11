Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Sets New 52-Week Low at $379.29

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17 – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 379.29 ($4.68) and last traded at GBX 389 ($4.80), with a volume of 1626366 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 420 ($5.18).

TM17 has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.86) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.48) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Team17 Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 829.67 ($10.23).

The stock has a market cap of £553.18 million and a P/E ratio of 20.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 488.67 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 628.17.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

