Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $57.50

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $57.50 and last traded at $57.92, with a volume of 112749 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.90.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Techtronic Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.28 and its 200 day moving average is $89.04.

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products worldwide. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories for consumer, trade, professional, and industrial users under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

