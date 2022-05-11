Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 9.62%.

Shares of Tejon Ranch stock opened at $17.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Tejon Ranch has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $21.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.14. The stock has a market cap of $456.52 million, a PE ratio of 82.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Tejon Ranch alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tejon Ranch by 103.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,027 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 77,271 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Tejon Ranch by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,837 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Tejon Ranch by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,834 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Tejon Ranch by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 346,649 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,473 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. 63.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tejon Ranch in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tejon Ranch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tejon Ranch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.