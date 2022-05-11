Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €3.20 Price Target at Barclays

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) has been assigned a €3.20 ($3.37) target price by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.12 ($3.28) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €3.50 ($3.68) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.53 ($2.66) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.68) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.32) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €2.94 ($3.10).

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

O2D stock traded down €0.12 ($0.13) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €2.88 ($3.03). 5,510,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,780,000. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52 week low of €2.20 ($2.32) and a 52 week high of €2.98 ($3.13). The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €2.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of €2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.