Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €3.20 Price Target at Barclays

Posted by on May 11th, 2022

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2DGet Rating) has been assigned a €3.20 ($3.37) target price by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.12 ($3.28) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €3.50 ($3.68) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.53 ($2.66) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.68) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.32) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €2.94 ($3.10).

O2D stock traded down €0.12 ($0.13) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €2.88 ($3.03). 5,510,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,780,000. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52 week low of €2.20 ($2.32) and a 52 week high of €2.98 ($3.13). The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €2.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of €2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74.

About Telefónica Deutschland (Get Rating)

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D)

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.