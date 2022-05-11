Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Telos had a negative return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. Telos updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Telos stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.02. 12,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,934. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.52. Telos has a fifty-two week low of $6.54 and a fifty-two week high of $36.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $476.43 million, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 2.01.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Telos by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Telos by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 99,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Telos by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Telos by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Telos by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TLS shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Telos from $12.50 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Telos from $30.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Telos from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

