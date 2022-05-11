Telsey Advisory Group Weighs in on Wolverine World Wide, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note issued on Friday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey expects that the textile maker will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WWW. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.30.

Shares of WWW opened at $18.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.74. Wolverine World Wide has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $43.25.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $635.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.07 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at $3,282,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 132.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,930,000 after purchasing an additional 270,183 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 8.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Brendan Hoffman bought 5,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $108,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 4,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $116,116.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

