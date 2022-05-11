Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Shares Up 2.5%

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) shot up 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.02 and last traded at $62.02. 1,132 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 58,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.51.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Tennant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.17.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.17%.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Tennant by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Tennant by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 10,562 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Tennant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 259.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 11,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.
Tennant Company Profile (NYSE:TNC)
Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.
