Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,727 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Teradyne worth $57,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Teradyne by 2.5% in the third quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Teradyne from $160.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.61.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $102.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.82 and a 1-year high of $168.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.78.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.