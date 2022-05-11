Terra Virtua Kolect Reaches Market Cap of $24.48 Million (TVK)

Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) traded down 44.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 11th. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can now be purchased for $0.0335 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra Virtua Kolect has a market cap of $24.48 million and approximately $9.68 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded 62.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Terra Virtua Kolect alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28,588.31 or 0.99826237 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003505 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003487 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002205 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001742 BTC.

About Terra Virtua Kolect

Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) is a coin. Its launch date was December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,823,763 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official message board is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7 . The official website for Terra Virtua Kolect is terravirtua.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Buying and Selling Terra Virtua Kolect

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Virtua Kolect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Virtua Kolect should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra Virtua Kolect using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Virtua Kolect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Virtua Kolect and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.