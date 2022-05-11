Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.53 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $4.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.50 billion and the highest is $4.76 billion. Texas Instruments posted sales of $4.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full year sales of $18.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.43 billion to $19.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $19.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.41 billion to $20.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on TXN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $181.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Edward Jones downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.53.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $3.55 on Wednesday, reaching $164.69. 5,892,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,368,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $160.50 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.98. The company has a market capitalization of $151.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 262.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18,111 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

