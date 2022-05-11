Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 262.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18,111 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.01. 166,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,373,481. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $160.50 and a 12 month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.53.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

